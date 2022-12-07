Not Available

Rebecca

  • Drama

Director

Jim O'Brien

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on the Gothic romance novel by Daphne Du Maurier, Rebecca is a classic tale of love and hate. Maxim De Winter marries a woman half his age only a year after his first wife, the beautiful and accomplished Rebecca, dies. She finds herself in an aristocratic social world her middle class upbringing did not prepare her for, and housekeeper Mrs Danvers despises her for taking her darling Rebecca's place. But these are not the only problems to face...

Cast

Charles DanceMaxim de Winter
Emilia FoxThe Second Mrs. de Winter
Diana RiggMrs. Danvers
Faye DunawayMrs. Van Hopper
Jonathan CakeJack Favell
Tom ChadbonFrank Crawley

View Full Cast >

Images