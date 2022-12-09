Not Available

As the Civil War came to an end in 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis fled Richmond, VA with the contents of the Confederate treasury - an estimated $20 million worth of gold and silver by today's value. Six weeks later, Davis was captured, but the treasure had vanished. REBEL GOLD is an all-new series that follows an experienced group treasure hunters as they join forces to retrace Jefferson Davis' trail and search for clues that could lead them to the legendary treasure. With new evidence, the group will go off the beaten path to dig deep into American history and local legend to find out what really happened to the missing REBEL GOLD.