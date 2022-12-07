Not Available

Rebelde is the story of four teenagers who go to the "Elite Way School" a famous international private school. In the school we find Miguel. Miguel is a kid who goes to school due to a scholarship. His goal in life is to become rich and get a revenge on the man who ruined his father and caused his dad to commit suicide. During his plan of revenge he realizes that the man he hates the most is the father of the love of his life, Mia. She is the daughter of Franco, a rich powerful man. Mia is the most popular girl in school and is always happy. She hates the fact that her dad is with a singer Alma Rey, mother of Roberta. Roberta is a girl who has always lived in her mom's famous shadow. For that reason she always doubts her great beauty and her talent. Then there's Diego, a boy who grew up knowing that his destiny was to be in politics. His role model is his dad, a mean cold man. And because of that Diego is mean and cold as well. In the school the four teens meet Enrique, a young teacher that will change their lives forever.