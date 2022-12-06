Not Available

Welcome to the city of Mainframe, a computer system inhabited by binomes and sprites who go about their business, trying to keep everything running smoothly. Unfortunately, they live under the constant threat of the user, whose games wreck havoc if left unchecked, and the viruses Hexadecimal and Megabyte, who seek to gain the power of the system's core so they can spread themselves throughout the Net. That's where the Guardian, Bob, comes in. Armed with the versatile key-tool "Glitch" he tries his best to keep citizens safe, upholding his mandate to mend and defend. ReBoot!