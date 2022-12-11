Recipe of Life

Not Available

A young man returned to his hometown to open a coffee shop in the old district. Not long after, the heiress of the building that housed his shop also returned home with every intention of selling the property to fund her boyfriend's business venture. Thankfully, her plan was thwarted when the executor of her great aunt's will/ caretaker of the property demanded that she fulfilled three missions with the young man before he would grant her request. The missions took them on an adventure where they discovered the town's history and the people who lived there. In the process, the heiress also discovered her love for her great aunt's hometown.