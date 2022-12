Not Available

Young doctor Owen Springer (Robson Green) moves to Manchester to care for his demanding father. The last thing he's looking for right now is an affair -- that is, until he meets Anna (Francesca Annis), a management consultant who assesses Owen's suitability for a job as a surgeon. Her report: He's a mouthy, charming young upstart. Owen's assessment is that Anna's the sexiest woman he's ever seen and loved at first sight.