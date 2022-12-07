Not Available

The Medieval and Renaissance blade, a profound and beautiful object handcrafted by master artisans of old. An object of great complexity, yet one with a singular use in mind- it is designed to kill. The truth of the sword has been shrouded in antiquity, and the Renaissance martial arts that brought it to being are long forgotten. The ancient practitioners lent us all they knew through their manuscripts. As gunslingers of the Renaissance they were western heroes with swords, and they lived and died by them. Yet today their history remains cloaked under a shadow of legend. Narrated by acclaimed Welsh actor John Rhys-Davies, Reclaiming the Blade features Viggo Mortensen, and Star Wars/Pirates of the Caribbean sword-master Bob Anderson. The film explores both European and Asian historic swordplay and offers an in-depth look at the fascinating world of stage combat on the silver screen.