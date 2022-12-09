Not Available

Recovery of an MMO Junkie

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Signal.MD

Moriko Morioka is a 30-year-old single NEET woman. After dropping out from reality, she has taken off in search for a fulfilling life and ended up in a net game or "netoge." In the netoge world, she began her new life as a refreshing and handsome character named Hayashi. While starting out as a beginner, a pretty character named Lily reached out to help her. Meanwhile, in the real world, awaits a shocking encounter with a good-looking elite company employee, a mysterious blue-eyed blonde.

Cast

Ryouta SuzukiHayashi (voice)
Reina UedaLily (voice)
Mamiko NotoMoriko Morioka (voice)
Takahiro SakuraiYuuta Sakurai (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images