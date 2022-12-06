Based on the popular young adult novel by Blake Nelson, "Recovery Road" focuses on Maddie, a teenage girl dealing with addiction. Maddie has a reputation as a party girl who doesn't think she has a problem, until she's confronted one day by her school guidance counselor and is forced to choose between expulsion and rehab. Maddie makes the difficult decision to live with other recovering addicts at a sober living facility while facing the daily pressures of her teenage life.
|Jessica Sula
|Maddie Graham
|Sebastian de Souza
|Wes Stewart
|Sharon Leal
|Charlotte Graham
|Alexis Carra
|Cynthia McDermott
|Kyla Pratt
|Trish Collins
|Daniel Franzese
|Vern Testaverde
View Full Cast >