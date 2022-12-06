Not Available

Recovery Road

  • Drama

Studio

Pilgrim Studios

Based on the popular young adult novel by Blake Nelson, "Recovery Road" focuses on Maddie, a teenage girl dealing with addiction. Maddie has a reputation as a party girl who doesn't think she has a problem, until she's confronted one day by her school guidance counselor and is forced to choose between expulsion and rehab. Maddie makes the difficult decision to live with other recovering addicts at a sober living facility while facing the daily pressures of her teenage life.

Cast

Jessica SulaMaddie Graham
Sebastian de SouzaWes Stewart
Sharon LealCharlotte Graham
Alexis CarraCynthia McDermott
Kyla PrattTrish Collins
Daniel FranzeseVern Testaverde

