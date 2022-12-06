Not Available

Based on the popular young adult novel by Blake Nelson, "Recovery Road" focuses on Maddie, a teenage girl dealing with addiction. Maddie has a reputation as a party girl who doesn't think she has a problem, until she's confronted one day by her school guidance counselor and is forced to choose between expulsion and rehab. Maddie makes the difficult decision to live with other recovering addicts at a sober living facility while facing the daily pressures of her teenage life.