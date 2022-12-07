Not Available

Recreating Eden is a multi-award winning international lifestyle/documentary series produced by Merit Motion Pictures. Shot on HD, the series travels around the world to feature some of the world’s greatest private and public gardens and reveal the fascinating stories behind the gardeners who created them. From the garden retreats in the Italian hillsides, to gigantic biodomes regarded as the eighth wonder of the world, to the private country gardens only we are allowed to see, each unique episode of Recreating Eden features a gardener who takes the viewer on a tour of his or her unique garden paradise as well as on an intimate journey into their personal lives. Through vivid images of nature and beautiful narration, we are invited to witness how a single plant can elicit memories of the past, is able to heal emotional pain, excite our creative imagination, and most importantly provide us with an example of how the pure beauty of nature can transcend the troubles of our modern world.