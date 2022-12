Not Available

Chen is a serious top student in school, both in studies and sports. He thought everything will be smooth-going... until he meets Wan, a carefree student. He dislikes him at first, but later he develops feelings for him. When Chen's dad, who is a gang leader, finds this out, the boys face opposition from their family too. On top of that, doubts come from friends, classmates and themselves too. Will they be able to love bravely?