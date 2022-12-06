Not Available

Written by Patrick Harbinson (ER, Dark Angel), Red Cap, set on a British base camp in Germany, focuses on the elite plain-clothes detective unit of the Royal Military Police. Known as the Special Investigation Branch, the SIB is charged with one of the most demanding of all military jobs: the investigation of serious crimes committed by, or against, members of the British Army. Sergeant Jo McDonagh (Tamzin Outhwaite) is a tough-talking, dedicated new recruit to the unit, who has just been transferred to the SIB from the Close Protection Unit. Jo is a maverick who has to prove herself and gain acceptance in a man's world that is suspicious and unwelcoming towards outsiders. Red Cap was made with the full cooperation and support of the British Army.