Red Dwarf (US)

Not Available

This US version of "Red Dwarf" (1988) failed to get past pilot stage, and has never been screened anywhere. It was essentially a remake of the first UK episode, "The End", with bits from other stories added in as well. Three million years ago, a radiation leak killed the crew of the mining ship, Red Dwarf. The only survivor was Dave Lister, the chicken soup machine repairman. He spends his time on the ship with a holographic projection of Arnold Rimmer (his dead bunkmate), Cat (a life-form that evolved from Dave's cat), Holly (the ship's senile computer), and Kryten (a service mechanoid).