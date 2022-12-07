Not Available

Red Dwarf (US)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This US version of "Red Dwarf" (1988) failed to get past pilot stage, and has never been screened anywhere. It was essentially a remake of the first UK episode, "The End", with bits from other stories added in as well. Three million years ago, a radiation leak killed the crew of the mining ship, Red Dwarf. The only survivor was Dave Lister, the chicken soup machine repairman. He spends his time on the ship with a holographic projection of Arnold Rimmer (his dead bunkmate), Cat (a life-form that evolved from Dave's cat), Holly (the ship's senile computer), and Kryten (a service mechanoid).

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images