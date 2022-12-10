Red Forest

Not Available

A drama about the national resistance movement in Latvia after the Soviet occupation. Events take place in 1949 when the English intelligence service MI6 tries to find out about the situation in the Baltic States occupied by the Soviet Union. Wittold (Jekabs Reinis), together with other Latvians, works hard in his daily work, but his brother Velt (Agnese Cirule) is a nurse. They dream of going to the United States , saving money, planning a wedding and arranging the necessary documents because the US carefully selects emigrants. But Vitold decides to take part in the Mission, and the hope of changing history changes his life.