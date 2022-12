Not Available

Red Hot Design follows Shasta Smith, a cutting edge interior designer, and her team of talented “grease monkeys” who salvage, build and repurpose vintage scrap metal into phenomenal architectural elements matched with great color and fabrics. Shasta, the owner of Sacramento-based design shop, “The Vintage Monkey” wields beauty, talent and razor-sharp wit to keep everything on track as the team juggles projects and deadlines.