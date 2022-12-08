Not Available

Comedians from all over the world will come together to perform in the one city where anything goes, Amsterdam. "Red Light Comedy: Live From Amsterdam" showcases over twenty hilarious comedians in one place as they attempt to prove that good comedy is universal. Join Bert Kreishcher, Alonzo Bodden, Jamie Kilstein, Mitch Fatel and other headliners as they perfect their craft in the city built on magic brownies and cozy brothels. Catch "Red Light Comedy: Live From Amsterdam" only on Showtime. (Source: SHOWTIME)