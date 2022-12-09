Starting on the day a long, dormant feud between two local families is brutally reignited, this continuing drama is based around a busy Dublin Garda station. On one side, the Hennessys, a local dynasty, whose name is above half the businesses in town. On the other side, the Kielys, who have turned petty crime into a cottage industry. Charting the life and dramas of a community about to be enveloped by a feud, through the eyes of those who police it, each episode will be a mix of 'crime of the week' stories and on-going serial arcs, following principle characters in both their professional and personal lives. A powerful and moving drama, Red Rock is a contemporary western, set in the shadow of Ireland's 'gold rush'.
|Jane McGrath
|Garda Sharon Cleere
|India Mullen
|Katie Kiely
|Richard Flood
|Garda Supt. James McKay
|Sean Mahon
|Garda Sergeant Brian McGonigle
|Patrick Ryan
|Garda Paudge Brennan
|Jack Nolan
|Michael Hennessy
