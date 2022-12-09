Not Available

Red Rock

  • Crime
  • Drama

Element Pictures

Starting on the day a long, dormant feud between two local families is brutally reignited, this continuing drama is based around a busy Dublin Garda station. On one side, the Hennessys, a local dynasty, whose name is above half the businesses in town. On the other side, the Kielys, who have turned petty crime into a cottage industry. Charting the life and dramas of a community about to be enveloped by a feud, through the eyes of those who police it, each episode will be a mix of 'crime of the week' stories and on-going serial arcs, following principle characters in both their professional and personal lives. A powerful and moving drama, Red Rock is a contemporary western, set in the shadow of Ireland's 'gold rush'.

Jane McGrathGarda Sharon Cleere
India MullenKatie Kiely
Richard FloodGarda Supt. James McKay
Sean MahonGarda Sergeant Brian McGonigle
Patrick RyanGarda Paudge Brennan
Jack NolanMichael Hennessy

