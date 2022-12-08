Red Sonja is a tragicomic series about the 55-year-old Odette Willekens (Sien Eggers), who, after a major accident from her husband Marcel (Luc Van Duyse), faces in financial and social problems. The couple lives in a social housing block in Antwerp. To forget her loneliness and misery, Odette flees in a virtual world. There she takes on the role of Red Sonja (Charlotte Vandermeersch), who's a beautiful and assertive young woman who is everything she is not. Odette sometimes loses herself in her alter ego that the line between reality and virtuality can get blurred...
