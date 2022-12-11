Not Available

This series gives access to the “red areas” of Europe, through the eyes of ordinary people whose lives have been changed dramatically by the global Corona-pandemic. A chorus of voices reveals how the Coronavirus has influenced our psychological and emotional states and has changed the way we live. Italy, that has been one of the hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic is the first port of call in the series, then the focus moves to the rest of the continent, with stories that repeat themselves and yet change in the various countries as different cultures react in various ways to the challenges to our health, work, education, and economy. Pain, anger, fear. But also the hope and desire to fight and change. The feelings and stories of the people who are struggling to contain the pandemic.