REDEMPTION INC. is a prime-time series in which a group of ex-offenders are given the opportunity of a lifetime - a chance set up their own business under the guidance of Dragons' Den headliner, multi-millionaire businessman Kevin O'Leary. Kevin believes that certain criminals have all the skills to succeed as legitimate businessmen and that society may be discarding ex-offenders too quickly. He wants to find an ex-con with real entrepreneurial talent and back that person with his own money. But Kevin's personal investment must be earned - this is not a handout or charity scheme, this is business.