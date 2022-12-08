Not Available

REDESIGN MY BRAIN features Australian personality Todd Sampson put brain training to the test as he undergoes a radical brain makeover to showcase the revolutionary new science of brain plasticity. In a TV first, we take viewers on an inspirational journey as Todd learns how science can turn an ordinary brain into a super brain in just three months. Today, anyone can become smarter, improve their memory and reverse mental ageing. So under the guidance of the world’s top scientists, Todd trains his brain to attain improved Cognition, enhanced Creativity and a stronger connection between Mind and Body.