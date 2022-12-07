Not Available

Six powerful, funny, bittersweet stories exploring extraordinary events in ordinary lives. Six families, unconnected, except that their lives are all changed by a seemingly insignificant incident, an accident or a moment’s decision that spirals into a lifechanging event. A mother — about to depart on a long-deserved family holiday — is forced to put her life on hold and find a home for her niece and nephew, when her mentally unstable sister is committed. An idealistic Indigenous cop locks up a local troublemaker, brought into the station after a bad fight. When the prisoner is later found dead in his cell, the cop’s nightmare begins. After serving six years in jail for killing a man in a street fight, a professional boxer comes home to find he has competition for his wife’s attention. A joyride in a stolen car at first leads to tragedy and a jail sentence for an innocent young boy, then twists into an unlikely love story. A middle-class family’s façade is brought crumbling down by an anonymous tip off. And a young Aboriginal boy’s refusal to stand for the national anthem at school triggers a surprising reaction from teachers and fellow students. REDFERN NOW is contemporary inner city Indigenous life, told by the people who live it. NOW.