Not Available

Redfern Now

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Six powerful, funny, bittersweet stories exploring extraordinary events in ordinary lives. Six families, unconnected, except that their lives are all changed by a seemingly insignificant incident, an accident or a moment’s decision that spirals into a lifechanging event. A mother — about to depart on a long-deserved family holiday — is forced to put her life on hold and find a home for her niece and nephew, when her mentally unstable sister is committed. An idealistic Indigenous cop locks up a local troublemaker, brought into the station after a bad fight. When the prisoner is later found dead in his cell, the cop’s nightmare begins. After serving six years in jail for killing a man in a street fight, a professional boxer comes home to find he has competition for his wife’s attention. A joyride in a stolen car at first leads to tragedy and a jail sentence for an innocent young boy, then twists into an unlikely love story. A middle-class family’s façade is brought crumbling down by an anonymous tip off. And a young Aboriginal boy’s refusal to stand for the national anthem at school triggers a surprising reaction from teachers and fellow students. REDFERN NOW is contemporary inner city Indigenous life, told by the people who live it. NOW.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images