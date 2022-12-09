Not Available

Four episodes reveal criminal background of organized crime in post-revolution Czechoslovakia. Who can you trust yet? Czechoslovakia in 1992 - communist regime has fallen short time ago and soviet occupying army is quickly retreating back to eastern Europe. Wagons leaving the country are full of weapons, ammunition and equipment. Two young students testing new railway control system find out, that some of soviet wagons disappear on their way home. They try to find out the reason, but one of them is found dead and second way is probably on the run. Senior warrant officer Roman Redl with team of investigators is trying to reveal reason for murder and trace the criminal ties, that could leaves east from Czechoslovakia.