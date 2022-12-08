Not Available

Former rednecks hoping to forget their mud-slinging, beer-chugging origins beware; CMT is staging a family intervention in the all-new reality show REDNECK REHAB, premiering Saturday, September 15 at 10:00 p.m., ET/PT immediately following the second season premiere of BAYOU BILLIONAIRES. Hosted by redneck-aficionado Tom Arnold, the one-hour, eight-episode series will follow former rednecks as they are confronted by friends and family members who fear their loved one has forgotten their country roots.