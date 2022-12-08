Reel Rivals

Not Available

Each year, thousands of tourists flock to the island of Islamorada in the Florida Keys in pursuit of huge game fish. Series follows the larger-than-life charter boat captains who try to fulfill the dreams of their clients to catch the largest and most fish out there, sometimes battling extreme weather conditions such as tropical squalls, high winds, huge waves, and blistering heat. It's a daily battle with big money and bragging rights at stake, and the competition between captains is fierce. With this bunch of ultra-competitive, trash-talking sea veterans, the term gone fishing is a way of life in the Sport Fishing Capital of the World.