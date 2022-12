Not Available

Sandra Bernhard hosts "Reel Wild Cinema" an exploration into the cheesy and wacky world of "B" Horror Movies. Each episode welcomes a new guest: Director Russ Meyers and his star Tura Satana, (from his film "Faster Pussycat, Kill, Kill"), musician Dweezil Zappa, comedian Dana Gould and Robert Jacks (Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre) to name a few.