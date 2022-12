Not Available

Twenty years since the first free elections and in the shadow of Nelson Mandela's death, Reggie Yates gets up close and personal with three very different communities in contemporary South Africa. By living amongst them for a week, what will he discover about the extremes of this misunderstood country in the 21st Century? Reggie Yates lives with three different communities within South Africa to try and understand why the country is so misunderstood.