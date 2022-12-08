Having initially traveled to Britain at the age of 27 as a classic theater student training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Hunter became a comedian after performing his first comedy set as a dare. For this set, he received £10. Realizing he enjoyed it, and there was money in it, Hunter diverted his attention from his acting ambitions and re-focused on stand-up. In this art of the bio on Wikipedia they claim that part of Reginald D Hunter's mission is to reclaim the word nigga. This is not true, but very funny. The word nigga is used prominently however, there are no delusions of reclaiming it.
