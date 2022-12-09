Regret From My School Days

Not Available

Heisuke Hara (Ryo Nishikido) works as a teacher at an all boys high school in Shizuoka Prefecture. 15 years ago he had an unfortunate accident which made his life go crazy. He has since become obsessed with his hometown and the school where he graduated from. Due to declining enrollment at the all boys high school where Heisuke Hara works, the school plans to merge with an all girls high school next year. Prior to the merger of the schools, a culture festival is held for the students from the two schools. Heisuke Hara struggles to make the culture festival a success.