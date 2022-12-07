Not Available

Welcome to the Regular Joe guide at TV Tome. Joe Binder (Daniel Stern, "Dilbert", "Danny") is a recent widower who lives with his teenage son, Grant (John Francis Daley, "Freaks & Geeks", "The Geena Davis Show"), his daughter, Joanie (Kelly Karbacz), and Joanie's infant daughter, Zoe. Now playing the role of both parents, Joe has his hands full as he helps Grant navigate the treacherous waters of high school and Joanie - a sardonic college freshman - face the trials and triumphs of single motherhood. Complicating his life further are his well-meaning but intrusive father, Baxter (Judd Hirsch, "George & Leo", "Numb3rs"), and Sitvar (Brian George), the high-strung employee at his hardware store. (ABC Press Release) RATINGS #116 - 2003 (Mid Season)