Not Available

Regular Show

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cartoon Network Studios

The series revolves around the lives of two friends, a blue jay named Mordecai and a raccoon named Rigby—both employed as groundskeepers at a local park. Their regular attempts to slack off usually lead to surreal, extreme, and often supernatural misadventures. During these misadventures, they interact with the show's other main characters: Benson, Pops, Muscle Man, Hi-Five Ghost, Skips, Thomas, Margaret and Eileen.

Cast

Mark HamillSkips (voice)
J.G. QuintelMordecai / Hi Five Ghost (voice)
William SalyersRigby (voice)
Sam MarinBenson / Pops / Muscle Man (voice)
Roger Craig SmithThomas
Jeff BennettHigh Five Ghost

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images