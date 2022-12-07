Regular Show

The series revolves around the lives of two friends, a blue jay named Mordecai and a raccoon named Rigby—both employed as groundskeepers at a local park. Their regular attempts to slack off usually lead to surreal, extreme, and often supernatural misadventures. During these misadventures, they interact with the show's other main characters: Benson, Pops, Muscle Man, Hi-Five Ghost, Skips, Thomas, Margaret and Eileen.
|Mark Hamill
|Skips (voice)
|J.G. Quintel
|Mordecai / Hi Five Ghost (voice)
|William Salyers
|Rigby (voice)
|Sam Marin
|Benson / Pops / Muscle Man (voice)
|Roger Craig Smith
|Thomas
|Jeff Bennett
|High Five Ghost
