Nicole Curtis is a sweet-talking, hammer-swinging whirlwind. Working in Minneapolis and Detroit, Nikki discovers historic houses once the pride of the neighborhood that have fallen on hard times. Pushing her rough 'n' tough crew, arguing with her family, wrangling with city officials and dealing with the usual litany of old house headaches, it's not always pretty. By the time the dust clears, a house that was ready for the wrecking ball is restored to its former glory.