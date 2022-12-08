Not Available

Reign of the Dinosaurs uses the latest palaeontological research, Hollywood storytelling and the world's best dinosaur illustrators and animators to take viewers on an epic journey back to the prehistoric era. Embarking on a prehistoric adventure like no other, the series reveals exciting new evidence about some of the most remarkable creatures ever discovered. From giant beasts with Freddy Krueger-style clawed hands; a Jurassic flying squirrel to pygmy T-Rex and frogs so big they could eat dinosaurs! Exploring the latest revolutionary understandings of dinosaur behavior including, exotic mating dances, the inner workings of the T-Rex's nuclear family and the underwater birthing of mosasaurs, Reign Of The Dinosaurs travels back millions of years to resurrect and investigate creatures more active, complex and colourful than previously ever imagined.