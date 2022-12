Not Available

This British series is a dramatization of the fantastic real-life adventures, from 1903 until the mid-1920s, of the Russian-born British agent Sidney Reilly, who worked for MI6 as Agent ST-1. The programme is based on books by Robin Bruce Lockhart, the son of Reilly's fellow agent Sir Robert Bruce Lockhart. It was nominated for three BAFTA awards in 1984, and in 1985 Sam Neill received a Golden Globe nomination (Best Acting Performance) for his role as Reilly.