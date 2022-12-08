Not Available

In Reincarnated: Past Lives on LMN®, licensed hypnotherapist Damien Bertrand guides ordinary people through emotionally charged past-life regressions to discover the origins of mysterious obsessions, unexplained phobias, peculiar abilities and recurring nightmares. These past-life memories are brought to life via stunning cinematic re-creations from the bloody battlefields of Britain’s Middle Ages to the desert villages of ancient Jerusalem, transporting viewers into ancient worlds as vivid as the present day. What’s more, at every conclusion, the seemingly random names, locations and information revealed by each participant while under hypnosis are validated by extensive research and physical evidence. Will knowing who they were then change how they live now?