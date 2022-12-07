Reizen Waes

Not Available

Why do we always retreat to the same vacation destinations? In Travel Waes Tom Waes travels to countries that the average tourist would rather stop buying them. And while he has only one question: can I be on vacation? No quiet villages in Spain or France so, but destinations with armed guerrillas, volcanoes, cyclones or insane dictators. Tom Waes rolls from one experience to the other: the saddest hotels to the most beautiful vistas in the world of pious strip clubs to the bed of Stalin.