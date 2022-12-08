Not Available

Rekindling the Reformation is an 11-part series of inspiring and relevant multimedia presentations on the pivotal issues of the Reformation and how they relate to present day. Professor Walter Veith clarifies the disputes that led to the horrific and bloody persecutions of the Dark Ages and demonstrates the urgency of understanding the same principles that are still under attack today. Millions of Christians died for their beliefs, such as the identity of the Antichrist and salvation by grace alone. Their sacrifice succeeded in subduing an empire and making freedom of religion and thought possible. But, their success was short-lived. Through the centuries since the Reformation, we have lost the beliefs the reformers stood for. We have allowed God’s truth to be mixed with error. Today, we reap the repercussions of our lethargic neglect. The Roman Empire’s wound is healed, and politicians and heads of state follow papal Rome without reluctance. Professor Veith presents clear insight into the underlying objectives of today’s political, economic, and religious maneuverings. He explains why we may have to fight the battle of the Reformation all over again. Will you know the issues and understand the enemies’ tactics enough to resist error? This series will equip you.