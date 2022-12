Not Available

12-year-old Jay Shmufton had an ordinary life until the day he met Rekkit, a friendly eccentric rabbit who stands 8 feet tall. Rekkit has fled his job as magician’s assistant from the world of Chakabrak to ours… and into Jay’s life! Every day is a new challenge for Jay as he tries to manage his new super-enthusiastic, supernatural friend, whose totally unpredictable magic leads them into hilarious dilemmas!