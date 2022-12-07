Not Available

"Relapse" is an intense, emotionally charged series that follows the country's leading sober coaches as they work to save the lives of addicts who have turned back to drugs and alcohol. More than 50% of addicts who get sober will relapse, and addicts who continue to do so, generally need one-on-one help. Sober coaches are former addicts who have found their way back to clean living. They dedicate their lives to giving individualized attention to those who can't break their destructive habits. The coaches are often a last resort for addicts who have tried other methods to get sober but have failed. Each episode of "Relapse" follows two sober coaches over the course of a week as they work one-on-one with addicts to get them through painful withdrawal symptoms, face personal challenges and reconnect with family and friends who have lost hope. The coaches know the road back to sobriety and will do whatever it takes, no matter how drastic, to help the clients get sober. For the first time ever, viewers will be invited to ride along with sober coaches as they jump into the lives of their clients, forming a bond that is the heart of every