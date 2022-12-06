Not Available

A unique, high-stakes medical drama that goes beyond the operating room and the ER, to reveal a compelling community of hospital staff who make the healing happen. The series follows Griffin Conners, son of the Chief of Staff, brother to both a surgeon and a nurse, and now – medical school dropout. Having been kicked out in a haze of disgrace, Griffin is forced to return to Broadview Hospital as its newest orderly, where he gets a new perspective on a world he thought he knew through a colorful cast of cleaners, project aides, transport workers and more.