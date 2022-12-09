Not Available

Remedy Me! is a television documentary series. Are your Doshas out of balance? Is your Yin overtaking your Yang? How’s your Prana? Each week, the documentary series Remedy Me! enters the lives of two different people suffering from the same disagreeable and often embarrassing ailment – from gas and hemorrhoids to restless legs syndrome and PMS. Each has exhausted their options with conventional medicine and is ready to try something new. Join them on their personal quest as they explore the world of complementary and alternative medicine in search of a remedy. The results are surprising, shocking, sometimes distasteful, often relieving and usually humorous.