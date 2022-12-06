Welcome to the Remember WENN guide at TV Tome. Created and written by Rupert Holmes, the show was set in the late 1930's-early 1940's at radio station WENN in Pittsburgh. A miniscule budget combined with an overworked staff made daily programming a challenge, but the staff of WENN always rose to the occasion, usually with hilarious results. As much as the show was praised, Remember WENN only lasted 4 seasons (each season was 13 episodes except for season 3 which had 17), airing from 1996 to 1998. Reruns are no longer available. If you're interesting in finding other WENN fans, we're on Usenet at alt.tv.remember-wenn. There are also numerous mailing lists for the show, the main one being at [email protected], but there's a backup list at Topica ([email protected]). There are also several other lists on Yahoo Groups; just check the search at their home page. Check the links to the left of this page to find websites devoted to the show, as well as fanfic and fan
View Full Cast >