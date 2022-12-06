Not Available

Welcome to the Remember WENN guide at TV Tome. Created and written by Rupert Holmes, the show was set in the late 1930's-early 1940's at radio station WENN in Pittsburgh. A miniscule budget combined with an overworked staff made daily programming a challenge, but the staff of WENN always rose to the occasion, usually with hilarious results. As much as the show was praised, Remember WENN only lasted 4 seasons (each season was 13 episodes except for season 3 which had 17), airing from 1996 to 1998. Reruns are no longer available. If you're interesting in finding other WENN fans, we're on Usenet at alt.tv.remember-wenn. There are also numerous mailing lists for the show, the main one being at [email protected], but there's a backup list at Topica ([email protected]). There are also several other lists on Yahoo Groups; just check the search at their home page. Check the links to the left of this page to find websites devoted to the show, as well as fanfic and fan