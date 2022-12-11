Remembrance of Things Past

Not Available

A story of young men and women born in the 80's and 90's who meet in Beijing. Through their struggles in the metropolis, they hold on to their dreams and experience various tests in life, career, and love. Smart and motivated, Qiao Xichen (Zhou Yutong) has gone all the way from a small town to complete her studies n Beijing and work diligently in the corporate world. Life was good. However, the sudden death of Hu Jingjing comes as a shock. Qiao Xichen grieves the loss of a dear friend together with her bestie Xu Yan and Hu Jingjing's older cousin Ji Nanjia as they continue on with their lives carrying Hu Jingjing in their hearts. At work, Jian Yifan (Bai Yufan) is the new man put in a leadership position to announce a mass layoff. At this time, an unexpected situation arises in a project that Qiao Xichen is responsible for. Given her own efforts and the help off her colleagues, Qiao Xichen manages to smooth over the difficulties and also gets into a relationship with Jian Yifan.