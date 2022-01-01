Ren and Stimpy Adult Party Cartoon

Not Available

In 2002, John K. received a phone call from a cable channel called TNN (now Spike TV). TNN was struggling against other channels and decided to give the creator a new chance. In June of 2003, Ren and Stimpy returned with 3 all-new episodes (which used plots developed for the original Nick show), plus the classic episodes the way they were meant to be seen. The show continues the adventures of the duo from the cult classic cartoon series, placing them in a completely No-Nickelodeon-Censorship universe. Originally 6 episodes were due to appear during the summer of 2003 but were delayed for a year along with the rest of Spike's "Strip" (mainly because of the extremely risque "Naked Beach Frenzy" episode). Spike TV planned to bring the show back with the final remaining episodes on August 20th, 2004, but instead delayed the series once again and canceled the series in early December.