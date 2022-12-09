Renai Kentei

Not Available

Tsuji Eriko, who is the ace in her cosmetics company’s public relations division, always gets the man she targets. She has the contact details of hundreds of men in her mobile phone. No man has ever cut her off. A god appears before Eriko and declares that he intends to test her for the lowest level. “Who do you think I am?” An irate Eriko starts by aggressively flirting with Ogura Tsukasa, the person in charge of her company’s cosmetics at a major advertising agency, but the god ruthlessly judges her negatively. Even her younger sister Kaori has to point out that love is something more intimidating. The god does not offer concrete advice for he is not motivated by a love test for humans to begin with. Exposed to his complaints and digs, the remarriage of Eriko’s mother, Hisako, makes Eriko recall that bitter first love during junior high school days … … Before she knows it, she speaks out about her embarrassing self which she has never let anyone see, to the god. Will she pass the text and be able to have a happy love?