From the folks that brought you "The State" and "Viva Variety!" are back for some law-enforcement mayhem. Meet the men and women of the Washoe County Sheriff's Department, led by Lt. Jim Dangle (Tom Lennon) -- a straight-and-narrow cop who might not be all that "straight" after all. Deputies include a former topless showgirl and a 5-foot-4 veritable crime-fightin' machine. On tonight's premiere episode, Lt. Dangle declares Reno a zero-tolerance town. Unfortunately, the entire population has heard the news and is obeying every rule.