Renovate My Wardrobe

No idea what's in your closet? Is it a cluttered mess of out-of-date and unflattering clothing? Fashion and wardrobe expert Peter Papapetrou and closet designer Glen Peloso expertly rescue those in desperate need of a wardrobe and closet makeover. In each episode they help toss someone's unworn clothes and update their current clothing collection by incorporating a few nips, tucks and updates, with the help of a team of seamstresses. Meanwhile, a fantastic new dream closet is created that is organized and clutter free. Renovate your wardrobe. Renovate your closet. Renovate your style. Renovate you.