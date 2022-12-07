Not Available

Rent-a-Goalie revolves around the exploits of Cake (Christopher Bolton), a hockey-mad, recovered-from-everything go-to guy, who runs a rag-tag hockey goalie rental service out of Cafe Primo, a family-owned coffee shop in Toronto’s Little Italy. Here, at this crazy crossroads of hockey culture and coffee culture, Cake has finally found a home. He spends his time juggling friends and enemies, the ridiculous and the profound, while always trying to live by The Code – an ever evolving set of personal ethics, spiritual maxims and athletic credos that keep him on the straight and narrow.