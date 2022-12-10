Rental Lover

Not Available

Takasugi Remi is the most popular rental girlfriend of Rental Lovers, a company which provides a girlfriend rental service. Men who date Remi fall in love with her in the blink of an eye. Although she understands the likes of customers and completely becomes the ideal girlfriend in attitude, speech and even character, when her work ends, she never smiles. Moreover, there is a strange bandage around her neck. Then Remi gets rented by a university student Yamada Kosuke who is madly in love with her.