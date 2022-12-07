Not Available

Republic of Doyle

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Republic of Doyle, created and starring Newfoundland native Allan Hawco as Jake Doyle, the roguish and irreverent private investigator at the center of a colourful cast of characters who live and work together as an extended family as they try and run a “gumshoe” racket in contemporary St. John’s, Newfoundland. The series combines the retro crime vibe of classic detective TV shows with a fresh dramatic/comedic edge that produces a blend of intriguing episodic mysteries and ever-churning relationship turmoil.

